Samad Seyidov: Azerbaijan’s economic relations with UK have consistently been at a high level

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan’s economic relations with the UK have consistently been at a high level since the early days of the country’s independence. I do hope this cooperation will extend to all spheres of public life, including culture, education, and politics,” said Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs, during the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue.

According to him, attitudes toward Azerbaijan and the broader region have begun to shift fundamentally.

"President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the high-level debates held as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. The number of meetings of Azerbaijani head of state has held with presidents, prime ministers, and leading global financial institutions is truly impressive, which is a direct testament to the changing attitude toward Azerbaijan, the growing interest in our country, and the emergence of a new reality in the region. We are now shaping the region’s new future," Committee Chairman Samad Seyidov added.