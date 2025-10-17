Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
On October 16, the 57th meeting of the Council of heads of security and special service agencies of the CIS member states was held in the city of Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan.
Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev participated in the event.
The main topic of the meeting was dedicated to the joint struggle by combining efforts against international terrorism, transnational organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, cybercrime, situations threatening information security, extremism and radicalism, as well as other negative manifestations caused by the above in the CIS region.
The meeting also featured detailed discussions on plans and tasks towards reliable security of the CIS countries.
