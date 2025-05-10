Samir Nuriyev: National Leader Heydar Aliyev ensured the rise of the Azerbaijani state he founded and guaranteed the eternity and irreversibility of its independence
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
Leadership is a quality inherent in charismatic individuals who command great influence through their achievements, exceptional organizational and managerial skills, the ability to shape and direct the course of events, as well as wisdom, foresight, determination, and principle.
This idea is at the heart of the article titled "Constitution and Sovereignty: Fundamental Pillars of Heydar Aliyev's Political Legacy" authored by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Samir Nuriyev emphasized that the historical figure and Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, during his first term leading the republic, instilled a spirit of independence and national statehood among the people. Through his decisive actions and visionary leadership, he turned these aspirations into the grand reality of an independent Azerbaijani state by the end of the century. He ensured the continued rise of the state he founded and guaranteed the permanence and irreversibility of its independence.
