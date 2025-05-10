Samir Nuriyev: Thanks to active foreign policy, Azerbaijan’s international relations have expanded

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

In 2003, when Mr. Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he clearly recognized the importance of the power factor for a just resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict amid the indifference and selective approach of the international community. He identified the building of a modern and strong state, the assurance of national unity, and the mobilization of the country's resources toward a unified goal as the main directions of his policy, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said in his article “Constitution and Sovereignty: The Fundamental Pillars of Heydar Aliyev’s Political Legacy.”

Nuriyev stated that from 2003 to 2020, deep reforms were carried out across all sectors. Azerbaijan experienced rapid and dynamic development, the population's welfare improved significantly, and all areas of public life were renewed and modernized. Thanks to an active foreign policy, the country’s strategic partnerships and international relations expanded and deepened, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan’s international standing. Military development remained a constant focus, with the establishment of a national defense industry and the rise of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to a prominent position among the world's leading armies. Most importantly, unity and solidarity prevailed in society, and the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation became a primary mission for all.