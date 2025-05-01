Sangachal terminal exported around 52.3 million barrels of oil and condensate in Q1 2025
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
In the first quarter of 2025, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal, according to bp Azerbaijan’s Q1 2025 results released on Thursday.
The company said the daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.
“During the quarter, the Sangachal terminal exported around 52.3 million barrels of oil and condensate, all of which was sent through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.
Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), including the SCP expansion system and via Azerbaijan’s pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.
On average, around 73.3 million standard cubic metres (about 2,589 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was sent from the terminal daily during the first quarter of 2025,” the company added.
