Saudi Arabia open to expanded 64-team World Cup in 2034, says sports minister

Saudi Arabia is ready to host an expanded 2034 FIFA World Cup featuring 64 teams instead of the planned 48, should the international football governing body decide to go in that direction, the Saudi Gazette reported citing the country’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom would fully support FIFA’s vision, describing the potential expansion as something Saudi Arabia would “be more than happy” to accommodate.

“We are ready, or will be ready, God willing,” he said. “If this is FIFA’s vision, and they find it suitable for everyone, we’re more than happy to host an expanded edition.”

Saudi Arabia was officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 tournament last December after submitting an uncontested bid. It will be the first time the Kingdom stages football’s most prestigious tournament. The country is also preparing to host the 2034 Asian Games, further cementing its growing role in global sports.

The minister also addressed speculation surrounding Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, calling him an “ideal fit” for the Saudi Pro League while clarifying that there were never any formal discussions.

“He’s a star. He’s a Muslim Arab icon. He fits the profile of the Saudi league,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “I think his name has been linked to Saudi since day one, even though there were no talks. But it’s good to see these kinds of links.”

The 32-year-old Egyptian international was widely rumored to be a target for Saudi clubs before signing a new contract with Liverpool that runs through 2027.

Prince Abdulaziz noted that such speculation is becoming increasingly common.

“Nowadays, any time a player is renewing his contract, people say he’s going to Saudi. Most of it—90 percent—is not true.”

Prince Abdulaziz revealed that clubs are now moving away from signing older superstars and instead investing in younger players. This strategic shift follows high-profile signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo (40, Al-Nassr), Karim Benzema (37, Al-Ittihad), and Sadio Mané (33, Al-Nassr).

“You can see Saudi players are more focused and disciplined in training because they know they’re facing world-class talent every weekend. They have to be ready,” he said.

He pointed to Ronaldo’s professionalism as a valuable influence on local talent.

“He’s the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. That level of commitment directly influences younger players. And I believe that’s the real objective we wanted to achieve.”

According to Prince Abdulaziz, the average age of players in the Saudi Pro League has dropped from 29 to 26 years, with a goal of reducing it further to 24 in the near future.