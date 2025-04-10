The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Saudi Minister of Energy announces new 8 Arabian oil and 6 natural gas discoveries across country’s Eastern region, Empty Quarter

Saudi Minister of Energy announces new 8 Arabian oil and 6 natural gas discoveries across country’s Eastern region, Empty Quarter

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy announced that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company -Saudi Aramco- has discovered fourteen Arabian oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The discoveries include six fields and two reservoirs of Arabian oil, as well as two fields and four reservoirs of natural gas.

The minister extended his congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on these discoveries, expressing his wishes for continued growth, development, and prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

Prince Abdulaziz stated that "Jabu" oil field has been discovered in Eastern Region, following the flow of Arabian Extra Light Oil in "Jabu-1" well at a rate of 800 barrels per day (bpd). "Sayahid "oil field was also discovered, where Arabian Extra Light Oil flowed in "Sayahid-2" well at a rate of 630 bpd. Additionally, "Ayfan" oil field was discovered, where Arabian Extra Light Oil in "Ayfan-2" well flowed at a rate of 2,840 bpd, with 0.44 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of associated gas per day. Furthermore, "Jubaila" oil reservoir has been discovered in "Berri" field after Arabian Light Oil flowed in " Berri-907" well at a rate of 520 bpd, associated with 0.2 MMscf of gas per day. In addition, "Unayzah-A" oil reservoir was discovered in "Mazalij" field after the flow of Arabian Super Light Oil in "Mazalij-64" well at a rate of 1,011 bpd, along with 0.92 MMscf of associated gas per day.

In the Empty Quarter, "Nuwayr" oil field has been discovered after the flow of Arabian Medium Oil in "Nuwayr-1" well at a rate of 1,800 bpd, with 0.55 MMscf of associated gas per day. Additionally, the oil field "Damda" was discovered, where Arabian Medium Oil flowed in "Damda-1" well at a rate of 200 bpd from "Mishrif-C" reservoir, while Arabian Extra Light Oil flowed from "Mishrif-D" reservoir in the same well at a rate of 115 bpd. Also, the discovery of "Qurqas" oil field was confirmed after Arabian Medium Oil flowed in "Qurqas-1" well at a rate of 210 bpd.

For natural gas, the minister of energy announced the discovery of "Ghizlan" gas field in Eastern Region, where gas flowed in " Ghizlan-1" well at a rate of 32 MMscf per day from "Unayzah B/C" reservoir, with 2,525 barrels of condensate. Also, "Araam" gas field was discovered after gas flowed in "Araam-1" well from "Unayzah B/C" reservoir at a rate of 24 MMscf per day with 3,000 barrels of condensate.

"Qusaiba" unconventional gas reservoir was also discovered in "Mihwaz" field in Eastern Region, where gas flowed in "Mihwaz-193101" well at a rate of 3.5 MMscf per day, with 485 barrels of condensates.

In the Empty Quarter, "Arab-C" gas reservoir was discovered in "Marzouq" field, where gas flowed in "Marzouq-8" well at a rate of 9.5 MMscf per day. The same well also resulted in the discovery of "Arab-D" gas reservoir, after the flow of gas at a rate of 10 MMscf per day. Additionally, the "Upper Jubaila" gas reservoir was discovered from the same well, where gas flowed at a rate of 1.5 MMscf per day.

Finally, Prince Abdulaziz stressed on the importance of the added value that these discoveries represent, solidifying the Kingdom’s leading position in the global energy sector, reinforcing its rich hydrocarbon potential, opening new horizons for the Kingdom’s economic development, and strengthening its ability to meet both domestic and global energy demand efficiently and sustainably for decades to come. These discoveries will also support sustained economic growth and prosperity, in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals to fully harness its natural resources and enhance global energy security.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK
  • 10.04.2025 [12:32]

Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK

How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report
  • 10.04.2025 [12:18]

How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report

US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin
  • 10.04.2025 [11:56]

US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin

Eye health linked to dementia risk
  • 10.04.2025 [10:41]

Eye health linked to dementia risk

Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin
  • 10.04.2025 [10:21]

Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin

At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt
  • 10.04.2025 [10:15]

At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad
  • 10.04.2025 [01:45]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad

Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died
  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died

Bulgarian Cabinet introduces visas for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service passports
  • 09.04.2025 [15:27]

Bulgarian Cabinet introduces visas for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service passports

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media

  • [12:59]

Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK

  • [12:32]

How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report

  • [12:18]

US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin

  • [11:56]

President Ersin Tatar expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • [11:50]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary

  • [11:28]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [11:02]

What Will We Wear in the Future? exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [11:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award

  • [10:48]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [10:45]

Eye health linked to dementia risk

  • [10:41]

Saudi Minister of Energy announces new 8 Arabian oil and 6 natural gas discoveries across country’s Eastern region, Empty Quarter

  • [10:36]

Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district

  • [10:30]

Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin

  • [10:21]

At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt

  • [10:15]

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski help Barca to big Champions League quarter-final first-leg win

  • [10:11]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction

  • [10:05]
International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

bp extends partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees

  • [01:50]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad

  • [01:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction

  • 09.04.2025 [21:13]

Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations

  • 09.04.2025 [21:09]

President Ilham Aliyev: I think among our brothers in Northern Cyprus, there is no doubt that we will be with them until the end

  • 09.04.2025 [20:23]

From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

  • 09.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria

  • 09.04.2025 [19:07]

President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure

  • 09.04.2025 [19:04]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet participants of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala

  • 09.04.2025 [18:50]

From Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:38]

Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

  • 09.04.2025 [18:37]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

  • 09.04.2025 [18:36]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [18:23]

President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies

  • 09.04.2025 [17:50]

Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament

  • 09.04.2025 [17:38]

Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting

  • 09.04.2025 [17:29]

President: Azerbaijan has almost completely reduced its dependence on international financial institutions

  • 09.04.2025 [16:51]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [16:44]

German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028

  • 09.04.2025 [16:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: We want to have good relations with all our neighbors, including Iran

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijani President: Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us

  • 09.04.2025 [15:47]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:31]

Bulgarian Cabinet introduces visas for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service passports

  • 09.04.2025 [15:27]

Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:25]

President: Azerbaijan is a country, which always played very active role in cooperation between countries of Turkic world

  • 09.04.2025 [15:20]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights attitude of European Commission towards Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [14:14]

Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98

  • 09.04.2025 [13:56]

Azerbaijan relocates 179 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 09.04.2025 [13:46]

Saildrone and Thales Australia demonstrate game-changing capability for autonomous anti-submarine warfare

  • 09.04.2025 [13:42]

Azerbaijani President: We played an important role in building bridges between Global South and Global North

  • 09.04.2025 [13:37]

President of Azerbaijan: We worked actively on potential transformation of NAM into an influential organization

  • 09.04.2025 [13:30]

President Ilham Aliyev: During the times of COVID, we provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries

  • 09.04.2025 [13:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: Strong relations with Azerbaijan are very important for this region

  • 09.04.2025 [13:21]

Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security

  • 09.04.2025 [12:54]

President of Azerbaijan: Biden Administration took unilateral side with Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:32]

Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU

  • 09.04.2025 [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev: During times of Biden-Blinken administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations can be characterized as relations in crisis

  • 09.04.2025 [12:21]

Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya

  • 09.04.2025 [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev: The victory of President Trump was a big disappointment and frustration for Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:00]

President: How the post-war situation will continue to develop mainly depends on Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:00]

US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump

  • 09.04.2025 [11:48]

President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [11:41]

President: First successful reconciliation between Türkiye and Israel was to a certain degree facilitated by Azerbaijan

  • 09.04.2025 [11:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: We saw the barbarism and vandalism when we returned to Karabakh

  • 09.04.2025 [11:32]

AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say

  • 09.04.2025 [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport

  • 09.04.2025 [11:21]

Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River

  • 09.04.2025 [11:13]

President of Azerbaijan: By making small steps we can start confidence-building measures

  • 09.04.2025 [11:05]

Senior European Championships 2025: Three Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers claim bronzes

  • 09.04.2025 [11:03]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 09.04.2025 [11:02]

Trainings with reservists launched

  • 09.04.2025 [10:59]

Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu

  • 09.04.2025 [10:42]

Azerbaijani President: Unfortunately, Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's territory did not allow South Caucasus to develop

  • 09.04.2025 [10:38]

President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia deprived itself from becoming a transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes

  • 09.04.2025 [10:16]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 09.04.2025 [10:12]

President of Azerbaijan: With respect to peace agreement, the ball is on Armenian side

  • 09.04.2025 [10:11]

Additional tariffs on China to go into effect on Wednesday: White House

  • 09.04.2025 [10:05]

Hong Kong’s soon-to-open art-storage facility is another draw for family offices

  • 09.04.2025 [10:02]

President: Attempts to build dividing lines in the Caucasus will definitely not succeed

  • 09.04.2025 [09:52]

Death toll in Dominican nightclub roof collapse rises to 79

  • 09.04.2025 [09:52]

Two Azerbaijani senior freestyle wrestlers reach European Championships final

  • 09.04.2025 [09:45]

President Ilham Aliyev: Visits of experts from different countries help to know Azerbaijan better

  • 09.04.2025 [09:36]

Living healthier, longer: The effect of risk factors on life expectancy

  • 09.04.2025 [09:16]

Eating only during the daytime could protect people from heart risks of shift work, study suggests

  • 09.04.2025 [09:11]

Pakistan, Türkiye sign pact on joint bidding for offshore oil and gas exploration

  • 09.04.2025 [09:02]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Basarkechar direction

  • 09.04.2025 [08:49]

5.1-magnitude quake hits Talaud Islands, Indonesia: GFZ

  • 09.04.2025 [08:47]

Nursing home fire kills 20 in north China

  • 09.04.2025 [08:42]

Arsenal dominate Real Madrid with 3-0 win in Champions League

  • 09.04.2025 [08:35]

Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins 6 medals on opening day

  • 08.04.2025 [22:17]

Victim: Our medical station, our ambulances, paramedics and doctors were subjected to artillery strikes – Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

  • 08.04.2025 [22:09]

Azerbaijani delegation delivers national statement at UNESCO Executive Board’s session

  • 08.04.2025 [21:10]

Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister

  • 08.04.2025 [20:42]

Will Trump tariffs hurt ‘the average American?’

  • 08.04.2025 [20:21]

Strengthening ties, shaping the future: Azerbaijan-China partnership

  • 08.04.2025 [20:09]

Azerbaijan`s Health Minister holds series of meetings in Astana

  • 08.04.2025 [20:06]

Three contenders seek top UNESCO post

  • 08.04.2025 [19:45]

Azerbaijan Army conducts live-fire tactical exercise

  • 08.04.2025 [19:31]

2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani wrestlers add six more medals to country’s medal haul

  • 08.04.2025 [19:30]

Khankendi hosts 7th ADA University Policy Forum

  • 08.04.2025 [19:13]