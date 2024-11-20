Scaling up investment in urban infrastructure and energy efficient buildings requires stronger partnerships, says minister

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“Urban climate finance is also critical issue. Scaling up investment in urban infrastructure, energy efficient buildings and sustainable transport systems requires innovative financing mechanism and stronger partnerships,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change held as part of COP29.

“This is not only about addressing climate risk, but also about unlocking opportunities for economic growth, job creation and improved quality of life for urban populations. I want to emphasize the need for inclusivity.

Looking ahead, let us use these discussions to deepen our collaboration, identify practical solutions and set emissions tools for the future. Let us also commit to carrying forward the outcomes of this meeting, ensuring them for the Global Agenda,” the minister added.

Mukhtar Babayev urged governments, as well as private and public partners to unite and work closely together towards these targets.