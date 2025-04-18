Script for genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of World Register

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin on Thursday announced the inscription of the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans (Khandar Shezhiresi) on the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The news comes as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged efforts to preserve the unique documentary heritage of the country at the fourth edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress).

“Spanning over three meters, the scroll-shaped script Khandar Shezhiresi was written in the 18th century. This valuable artifact with UNESCO recognition shows the deep roots of Kazakh steppe rulers, helps understand the origins of historical figures and their interaction with other nations in the period from the 6th to 19th centuries,” said State Counselor Karin.

UNESCO already added the scripts written by Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his apprentices, archival materials of the Nevada Semey international antinuclear movement as well as the Aral Sea archival fonds to its Memory of the World (MoW) Register.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh city of Almaty hosted the opening of the First Global Youth Forum of UNESCO Clubs and Associations, bringing together over 150 participants from approximately 60 countries worldwide.