Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 6, AZERTAC

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this marked the second phone call between the UN Chief and the Pakistani Premier within a week. During the discussion, Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He appreciated the Secretary-General’s continued engagement and outreach, welcoming his calls for de-escalation and the importance of avoiding confrontation. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s offer for an independent, transparent, neutral, and credible investigation, and voiced concern over India's failure to provide evidence while continuing with provocative rhetoric and war-mongering.

Separately, Secretary-General Guterres urged both Pakistan and India to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalating the situation into military conflict. Addressing reporters, Guterres noted that tensions between the two nations had reached their highest point in years and warned of the potential consequences of a confrontation spinning out of control.

“I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the governments and people of both countries for their contributions to the work of the United Nations, including UN peacekeeping,” he said. “It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point.”

He condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and stated that targeting civilians is unacceptable. He stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.

“At this critical hour, avoiding military confrontation is essential,” Guterres emphasized. “Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

Reiterating the UN’s readiness to assist, Guterres offered his good offices to both governments in the pursuit of peace. “Make no mistake — a military solution is no solution,” he said. “The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.”