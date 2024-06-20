Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The second day of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future”, as a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), concluded with the seventh panel session entitled “One Health, One Planet: Uniting for a Sustainable Future.”

The event was moderated by Boris Tadic, President of Serbia 2004-2012 (TBC).

Addressing the session, Boris Tadic said: “The intersection of health and climate change represents one of the most critical challenges of our time. Climate change exacerbates existing health threats and introduces new risks, affecting the most vulnerable populations disproportionately.”

Other speakers included Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office; Djoomart Otorbaev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan 2014-2015; Milica Pejanovic-Durisic, Minister of Defense of Montenegro 2012-2016; Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia 2012-2022; Prime Minister of Slovenia 2008-2012.

Two of the panel sessions of the high-level meeting, which will end on June 21, will be held in the Zangilan district.