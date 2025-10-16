Seminar for entrepreneurs organized through joint cooperation of AERA and KOBIA

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

An awareness-raising seminar was held as part of the “Entrepreneur Hour” project through the joint cooperation of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). The event brought together contractors operating in the electricity and gas supply sectors, as well as representatives of the Azerigas Production Union.

The seminar, held at the Baku SMB House, featured opening remarks by Elmar Isayev, Head of the KOBIA Secretariat, and Malik Muradzade, Acting Director of AERA’s Energy Regulation and Monitoring Department. They emphasized the importance of holding joint seminars and roundtable discussions with various institutions to keep entrepreneurs informed. It was noted that such events help raise awareness among entrepreneurs about ongoing activities in the relevant sector and legislative requirements, while also fostering closer cooperation between state institutions and the business community.

Following the speeches, Vugar Hashimov, Senior Specialist of AERA’s Energy Regulation and Monitoring Department, delivered a presentation on “Services Provided by the Agency and Procedures for Connecting to the Power Grid.” Agharza Aliyev, Lead Specialist of the Inspection and Technical Service Monitoring Section of the same department, gave a presentation on “Implementation of Inspection and Technical Services in the Gas Supply Sector and Issuance of Specialist Certificates.”

The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which entrepreneurs’ questions were addressed, followed by extensive discussions on the presented topics.