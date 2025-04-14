Senate's Acting President: There is a great potential for further expanding cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in a range of areas

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

“There is a great potential for further expanding cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in many areas,” said Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate, as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of relations between the two parliaments and countries. She noted that Romania was the second country in the world and the first among the European Union countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. Gafarova also spoke about the deep-rooted ties of friendship between the two countries.

The parties noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Romania have reached the level of strategic partnership, as they pointed out the role of high-level visits in developing the bilateral relations.

The sides mentioned that relations between Romania and Azerbaijan pave the way for further development of cooperation between the legislative bodies. They also stressed the role of parliamentary friendship groups, and the importance of establishing direct contacts between parliamentary committees.

Sahiba Gafarova also underscored the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania within international organizations.

During the conversation, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis also provided insight into the current situation in the region following the Patriotic War, the pressures Azerbaijan faced from several European countries after it restored its territorial integrity, as well as the struggle against fake news, and the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting also discussed the restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" projects, the return of its residents to their native lands, and ensuring the restoration of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis.

Mircea Abrudean noted that there is a great potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries in many areas. He noted that Romania has always recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, supported the country in international organizations, especially in PACE, and backed the peace plan with Armenia. He expressed his belief that a peace agreement will be signed soon, adding that a bright future awaits this region.

Highlighting the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy, transport and other spheres, Mircea Abrudean noted that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the application of the "ASAN service" experience in Romania, and that they are studying this experience.

The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.