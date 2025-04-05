Senate Chairman: Pakistan and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations that always support each other

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The meeting featured a broad exchange of views on bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasizing that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is rooted in friendship and brotherhood, both sides noted that the two nations consistently support each other on both bilateral and international platforms. As a result, relations between the states have been steadily thriving across all areas.

The parties highlighted the special role of high-level reciprocal visits and interparliamentary cooperation in advancing the partnership between the two nations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova briefed her counterpart on the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and on the steps taken to develop the institutional capacity of the organization. She expressed confidence that the fourth conference of the Network, to be held in Tashkent, would foster important discussions and lead to positive outcomes for the organization’s future.

Describing Pakistan and Azerbaijan as two brotherly nations that consistently support one another, Gilani stressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan. He also underlined the value of people-to-people contacts and the need to further enhance interparliamentary interaction.

