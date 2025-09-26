Senators of Chilean National Congress pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

On September 26, Senator of the Republic of Chile Francisco Chahuán, Chair of the Senate Human Rights, Nationality and Citizenship Committee and Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, and Senator Rojo Edwards, Chair of the Permanent Senate Committee on Economy, visited the Alley of Honors as part of their visit to Azerbaijan. They paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb.

The senators then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

They also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The senators enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.