Senegalese participant: We are optimistic that more countries will allocate funds regarding climate change

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“This is the second COP conference I have attended. However, it is my first visit to Azerbaijan,” representative of CorpAfrica Malamine Badiane told AZERTAC.

He first expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of COP29: "We are grateful to the government of Azerbaijan for organizing this year's COP29. Everything, from the conference venue to the transportation system is perfectly organized. This allows participants to move easily both within the conference venue and across the city. I extend my special thanks to the hospitable people of Azerbaijan.”

He stated that the key focus at the COP29 conference is the issue of climate finance, highlighting some gaps in this area.

“We are optimistic that more countries will allocate funds to the Climate Finance Fund, the Adaptation Fund, and Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage after the Baku-hosted COP29," representative of CorpAfrica added.