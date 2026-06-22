Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan serves the long-term interests of our countries
Baku, June 22, AZERTAC
"Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop across all major areas,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
He noted that this serves the long-term interests of Turkmen and Azerbaijani countries and peoples.
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