Serhii Nahorniak: We are grateful to our Azerbaijani friends for supporting the supply of gas to Ukraine

Kyiv, October 3

“We need to restore Ukraine's generation capacities, transmission system operator substations, and domestic gas production, which has been seriously damaged over the past year. We have actually lost about 40% of our gas production and now require huge resources to rebuild it,” Serhii Nahorniak, MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, and Head of the Subcommittee on Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency, told AZERTAC.

The MP underlined that Ukrainian energy workers are working promptly to restore power supply and provide citizens with electricity.

“We are grateful to our Azerbaijani friends for supporting the supply of gas to Ukraine. At the same time, we see Russia’s sharp reaction to Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to our country. SOCAR’s operations in Ukraine, along with facilities of Azerbaijani state-owned and private companies, have also suffered from Russian attacks,” Nahorniak noted.

“Unfortunately, Russia is extremely aggressive towards Azerbaijan’s assistance to Ukraine. But despite this, we are preparing for the new heating season with confidence that we will endure it with dignity. We have no doubt about it. Once again, we express our deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani people, the Government of Azerbaijan, and the President of Azerbaijan for the support we have received from our loyal friends,” Serhii Nahorniak added.

