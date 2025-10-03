Series of exhibitions on Azerbaijan’s mine problem held in Europe for the first time through NGOs

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

On October 2, a photo exhibition dedicated to the mine victims of Azerbaijan was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

The exhibition was organized as part of the “CulMINAtion of Danger” project, implemented by the “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The project’s partner in Belgium is the “Fireland” Azerbaijanis Union.

Rashad Mehdiyev, chairman of the “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union, stated that this is the first time such a series of exhibitions on Azerbaijan’s mine problem has been held in Europe through NGOs: “After Munich, Nuremberg, and Paris, we are now showcasing these photos in Brussels, which can be described as ‘speaking images.’ They tell the stories of people who fell victim to mines planted in Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. We will not remain silent; the time has come for the military-political leadership of Armenia, responsible for this brutality against civilians during 30 years of occupation, to be held accountable. Our appeal from Brussels, considered the capital of the European Union, to the world is for the sake of ensuring justice.”

At the exhibition, a photo of mine victim Elmir Bagirov bore the inscription: “Can a person step on an anti-tank mine in their own land? It’s hard to imagine, but I survived. I wasn’t even 18 yet, and from that day, my life filled with suffering began. I lost my youth and both of my legs.” The photo of another mine victim, Samir Alizade, who lost both legs and one eye, invites viewers to grasp his emotions: “One step, two explosions… You tell the rest…” The story of Rahim Garashov, who lost his leg to stacked mines, represents yet another tragedy: “What were they trying to achieve by stacking mines? Why such cruelty? While trying to save my colleague from a mine trap, I became a victim myself.”

Visitors were able to access additional information about Azerbaijan’s mine problem by scanning QR codes displayed on the photos.

The “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union plans to continue this exhibition series in Europe.