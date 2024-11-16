Session on improvement of grid infrastructure and energy storage for renewable energy integration held during COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

A session on improvement of grid infrastructure and energy storage for renewable energy integration was held during COP29 as part of the CEO High Level Dialogue on Enhancing Commitment to Deep, Rapid and Sustained Emission Reductions of Alliance for Industry Decarbonization organized by the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

The session focused on the modernization of the region's grid infrastructure and the critical need for energy storage solutions to effectively integrate larger volumes of variable renewable energy sources.

During the session, speakers discussed solutions and challenges related to the integration of various renewable energy resources into existing infrastructure.