Several important documents approved at OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

As part of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala on October 7, several important documents were approved.

The adopted documents aim to strengthen the institutional foundations of the OTS and expand cooperation between member and observer states.

The following decisions were adopted at the meeting:

1. Amendment of Articles 1 and 4 of the Procedural Rules of the Turkic Academy;

2. Granting observer status to Turkmenistan in the Turkic Academy;

3. Granting observer status to Turkmenistan in the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation;

4. Approval of the 2026 budget of the OTS Secretariat (via the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting protocol);

5. Approval of the 2024 financial report of the OTS Secretariat (via the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting protocol);

6. Approval of the 2026 budget of the Turkic Academy (via the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting protocol);

7. Approval of the 2026 budget of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (via the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting protocol).