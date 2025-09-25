Shahdag Mountain Resort’s “Kilim” slope approved for international Alpine skiing competitions

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has authorized the hosting of FIS competitions on another slope of Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Mountain Resort.

The “Kilim” slope was officially granted a certificate of Alpine Homologation (“course approval”) by the FIS.

Stretching 1,897 meters, the certified slope is suitable for competitions in slalom, giant slalom, super-G Alpine skiing, and parallel disciplines.

The FIS homologation, issued by an appointed inspector, certifies that the course meets international standards required for hosting FIS competitions.