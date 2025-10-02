Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“Undoubtedly, the fraternal ties and strong bonds of friendship that unite Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, coupled with our regular and productive high-level dialogues, serve the common progress of our brotherly peoples,” said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“In particular, the complete elevation of our interstate relations to a new historic stage of alliance in recent years can be regarded as a brilliant practical expression of our firm political will and joint consistent efforts,” President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.