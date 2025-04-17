Shusha hosts closing ceremony of “Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024”

Shusha, April 17, AZERTAC

The closing ceremony of the “Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024” was held in the city of Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

The ceremony was attended by officials, international experts, media representatives and other guests.

In his video address to the participants, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General, emphasized that throughout this year, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO had become an example of excellence for the Islamic world.

Other speakers at the event included Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, and Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture.

The opening ceremony concluded with a colorful concert program, featuring national dances and mugham performances.

During the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture of the Islamic World held in Doha, Qatar, on September 25, 2023, the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.