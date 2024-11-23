SICAN project coordinator: Requirements from previous COPs have not been followed

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Hearing various perspectives, engaging in climate change discussions, and being part of a platform where I could express my ideas left a strong impression on me,” said Tanya Sauroko Afu, Project Coordinator for the Solomon Islands Climate Action Network (SICAN), in an interview with AZERTAC.

She noted that, although requirements were set at previous COPs, they have not been followed. “Nevertheless, we still have hope. The organization at COP29 is perfect. The transport and volunteers provided to us were truly remarkable,” she emphasized.