Simon Stiell: Azerbaijan contributed to significant progress in advancing climate finance at COP29

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“At COP29, Azerbaijan helped countries achieve significant progress on climate finance: a new global climate finance goal of $300 billion per year by 2035 was adopted. At the same time, all Parties were called upon to scale up climate finance to at least $1.3 trillion annually by 2035, with support for launching the ‘Baku to Belém Roadmap’ toward this goal. This is of major importance because finance is the key driver of climate action,” Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said in remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

He stressed that the transition is irreversible and that the Paris Agreement is delivering results, while emphasizing the need to turn commitments into concrete action. He added that Baku Climate Action Week can help drive a faster and more equitable transition by linking regional leadership with global momentum.