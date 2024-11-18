Simon Stiell: I am delighted that we have made progress on issues relating to carbon emissions at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

I am delighted that we have made progress on issues relating to carbon emissions at COP29, said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the press conference of the COP29 Presidency.

According to him, much remains to be done to reduce emissions. "Taking into account the Biennial Transparency Report, this will allow for more robust climate policy decisions. This is a long-term process. I applaud those who have embarked on this path. This week is a crucial moment for political decision-making. If we want to move forward, we must fulfil collective and individual goals. We must move forward together," he emphasized.