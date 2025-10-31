The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Six-million-year-old ice discovered in Antarctica offers unprecedented window into a warmer Earth

Six-million-year-old ice discovered in Antarctica offers unprecedented window into a warmer Earth

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

A team of U.S. scientists has discovered the oldest directly dated ice and air on the planet in the Allan Hills region of East Antarctica, according to Oregon State University.

The 6-million-year-old ice and the tiny air bubbles trapped inside it provide an unprecedented window into Earth’s past climate, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The oldest ice sample from Allan Hills dated by researchers clocks in at 6 million years, from a period in Earth’s history where abundant geological evidence indicates much warmer temperatures and higher sea levels compared to today.

The research was led by Sarah Shackleton of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and John Higgins of Princeton University, who are affiliated with the National Science Foundation-funded Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, or COLDEX, a collaboration of 15 U.S. research institutions led by Oregon State University.

“Ice cores are like time machines that let scientists take a look at what our planet was like in the past,” said Shackleton, who has participated in many seasons of ice core drilling at Allan Hills. “The Allan Hills cores help us travel much further back than we imagined possible.”

This is the most significant discovery to date for COLDEX, an NSF Science and Technology Center funded in 2021 to explore the Antarctic ice sheet, which is the largest ice mass on the planet, said COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a paleoclimatologist in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

“We knew the ice was old in this region. Initially, we had hoped to find ice up to 3 million years old, or maybe a little older, but this discovery has far exceeded our expectations,” Brook said.

COLDEX is one of several teams around the world currently in a friendly competition to extend the ice core record beyond its previous 800,000-year limit. Recently a European team announced finding a deep continuous ice core that reached 1.2 million years in the interior of East Antarctica.

Research teams with COLDEX are exploring a different setting for old ice. Working in a remote field camp in the Allan Hills in East Antarctic for months at a time, the group drilled down one to two hundred meters on the edges of the ice sheet in several locations where ice flow and rugged mountain topography combine to preserve the old ice and bring it nearer to the ice surface and easier to reach. In contrast, recovering the oldest continuous ice cores from sites in east Antarctica requires drilling more than 2,000 meters deep. “We’re still working out the exact conditions that allow such ancient ice to survive so close to the surface,” said Shackleton. “Along with the topography, it’s likely a mix of strong winds and bitter cold. The wind blows away fresh snow, and the cold slows the ice to almost a standstill. That makes Allan Hills one of the best places in the world to find shallow old ice, and one of the toughest places to spend a field season.”

The trapped air in these new cores allows scientists to directly date the ice through careful measurements of an isotope of the noble gas argon. Direct dating means scientists measured things in the ice itself that indicate age rather than making an inference based on an associated feature or deposit. Although the records from this old ice are not continuous, their antiquity is unprecedented, the researchers said. By dating many samples, Higgins explained, “the team has built up a library of what we call ‘climate snapshots’ roughly six times older than any previously reported ice core data, complementing the more detailed younger data from cores in the interior of Antarctica.” Temperature records from measurements of oxygen isotopes in the ice reveal that this area experienced a gradual, long-term cooling of about 12 degrees Celsius, approximately 22 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the first direct measure of the amount of cooling in Antarctica over the last 6 million years.

Ongoing research into these ice cores seeks to reconstruct levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases and ocean heat content, which have important implications for understanding the causes of natural climate change. A COLDEX team will be heading to the Allan Hills in the coming months for more drilling, with the potential for obtaining more detailed snapshots and even older ice, Brook said.

“Given the spectacularly old ice we have discovered at Allan Hills, we also have designed a comprehensive longer-term new study of this region to try to extend the records even further in time, which we hope to conduct between 2026 and 2031,” he said.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise
  • 31.10.2025 [15:44]

Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise

Tricky treats: Why pumpkins accumulate pollutants
  • 31.10.2025 [14:48]

Tricky treats: Why pumpkins accumulate pollutants

Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum explores cooperation beyond energy
  • 31.10.2025 [14:44]

Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum explores cooperation beyond energy

Cholera death toll in Africa surpasses 6,800: Health body
  • 31.10.2025 [14:03]

Cholera death toll in Africa surpasses 6,800: Health body

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns
  • 31.10.2025 [13:28]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

October 31 marks World Cities Day
  • 31.10.2025 [13:01]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat
  • 31.10.2025 [12:00]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye
  • 31.10.2025 [11:54]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections
  • 31.10.2025 [10:42]

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

® Azercell announces winners of “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • [17:54]

Delegation of CEEC International visits SOFAZ

  • [17:45]

Turkish Football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  • [17:42]

Minister: Azerbaijan supports intercultural dialogue initiatives as a donor state

  • [17:38]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for strategic partnership and economic cooperation

  • [17:34]

“AzerGold” CJSC expands its product portfolio with 1-gram gold bars

  • [17:26]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for fostering strategic partnership

  • [17:18]

US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce meets with participants of Central Asia Caucasus Fellowship Program

  • [17:16]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan ranks high on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

  • [17:15]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue

  • [17:08]

FM: Opportunity created for 100 students annually from OIC and NAM member countries to study in Azerbaijan

  • [17:00]

Azerbaijan, World Bank explore cooperation

  • [16:49]

Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss development of economic partnership

  • [16:45]

® “Share of Victory” charity campaign by Red Hearts Foundation

  • [16:39]

Azercosmos exports services worth $13.2 million in January-September 2025

  • [16:24]

Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report

  • [16:23]

Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025

  • [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Malaysia’s MyCERT sign MoU

  • [16:11]

Montenegro releases detained Azerbaijani citizen

  • [15:50]

Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise

  • [15:44]

Azerbaijan-UK Business Council established in London

  • [15:36]

SOFAZ CEO holds bilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi

  • [15:07]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays visit to Kazakhstan

  • [14:53]

Tricky treats: Why pumpkins accumulate pollutants

  • [14:48]

Another 124 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • [14:46]

Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum explores cooperation beyond energy

  • [14:44]

Azerbaijani delegation joins international conference in Astana

  • [14:35]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Hakari railway station

  • [14:31]

Abbas Abbasov: Human tragedies in Central African countries are known to everyone

  • [14:19]

Cholera death toll in Africa surpasses 6,800: Health body

  • [14:03]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss development of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

  • [13:57]

Six-million-year-old ice discovered in Antarctica offers unprecedented window into a warmer Earth

  • [13:51]

“Art and Arms: The Artistic Vision of Traditional Azerbaijani Weapons” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [13:33]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

  • [13:28]

Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss cooperation in public finance management

  • [13:14]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025

  • [13:07]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

  • [13:01]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [12:57]

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhanced cooperation between religious institutions

  • [12:21]

® Nar supports international symposium dedicated to Azerbaijani language

  • [12:15]

Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold consular consultations

  • [12:06]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

  • [12:00]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

  • [11:54]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations begin visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts

  • [11:43]

International conference on Belgian colonialism opens in Baku

  • [11:21]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $66

  • [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:56]

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

  • [10:42]

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

  • [08:49]

Another exhibition within “Art Weekend” – “Ancestors”

  • [01:02]

Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

  • 30.10.2025 [23:37]

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative

  • 30.10.2025 [22:50]

“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes

  • 30.10.2025 [21:26]

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments

  • 30.10.2025 [21:23]
Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament meets with Speaker of UAE Federal National Council

  • 30.10.2025 [20:33]

Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept

  • 30.10.2025 [20:17]

ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining

  • 30.10.2025 [20:13]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosts first scientific-practical conference on “Actual Issues of Azerbaijani Weaponology”

  • 30.10.2025 [19:52]

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

  • 30.10.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency explore cultural connections

  • 30.10.2025 [19:21]

Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday

  • 30.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation

  • 30.10.2025 [18:42]

Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [18:32]

Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030

  • 30.10.2025 [18:25]

Azerbaijan relocates nine more families to Vangli village in Aghdara district

  • 30.10.2025 [18:24]

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Turkish trade minister

  • 30.10.2025 [17:53]

Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025

  • 30.10.2025 [17:47]

Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall

  • 30.10.2025 [17:17]

Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman

  • 30.10.2025 [17:15]

Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival

  • 30.10.2025 [17:01]

International congress features presentations on forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [16:49]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature video materials on Tovuz Battles

  • 30.10.2025 [16:42]

SOFAZ CEO takes part in annual meeting of International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds

  • 30.10.2025 [16:29]

China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead

  • 30.10.2025 [16:03]

OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026

  • 30.10.2025 [16:00]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

  • 30.10.2025 [15:56]

® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students

  • 30.10.2025 [15:53]

Indonesia aims to operate 1st nuclear power plant by 2032 to support energy transition

  • 30.10.2025 [15:52]

Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum

  • 30.10.2025 [15:50]

Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [15:45]

Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes

  • 30.10.2025 [15:31]

® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”

  • 30.10.2025 [15:19]

Archaeologists uncover mysterious construction rituals and strange offerings to household spirits at Provadia–Solnitsata

  • 30.10.2025 [15:12]

Sahiba Gafarova: Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today

  • 30.10.2025 [15:06]

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

  • 30.10.2025 [14:53]

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [14:50]

® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!

  • 30.10.2025 [14:42]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

  • 30.10.2025 [13:10]

Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln

  • 30.10.2025 [12:56]
History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

  • 30.10.2025 [12:19]

Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations

  • 30.10.2025 [12:12]
One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men

  • 30.10.2025 [12:05]

Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America

  • 30.10.2025 [12:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis meets with Second Vice President of National Assembly of Cambodia

  • 30.10.2025 [12:02]

Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas

  • 30.10.2025 [11:38]

Climate inaction is claiming millions of lives every year, warns new Lancet Countdown report

  • 30.10.2025 [11:34]

Belarus Deputy PM: We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [11:33]