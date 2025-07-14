Six people killed, 40 injured as bus crashes on motorway in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, July 14, AZERTAC

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured when a bus crashed on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, approximately 62 kilometers from the capital, Islamabad.

According to officials from the Motorway Police and Rescue Services, the bus was en route from Rawalpindi to Multan when it skidded off the motorway and plunged into a deep gorge. Seven of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Police, rescue teams, and other emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, providing first aid and transporting the injured to various hospitals. Initial reports indicate that the accident was caused by overspeeding and driver negligence. The Motorway Police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slippery road conditions.

Among those killed were four women. Eyewitnesses said that five passengers died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. A total of 40 people - including women and children - sustained injuries and have been taken to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, largely due to driver negligence, violation of traffic rules, poor road conditions in certain areas, and aging commercial vehicles.