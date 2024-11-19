Slovak minister: If we join forces, there will be no waste challenges in the world

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Countries should set specific targets for methane emission reduction. Besides, methane emissions purification should be upgraded,” said Tomáš Taraba, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Minister of Environment as he addressed the high level event on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The Minister noted that innovations is necessary in the field of waste management.

“If we work together and join forces, there will be no waste challenges in the world," the Slovak minister added.