Slovenian FM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will bring numerous benefits to the region

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Slovenia is interested in establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” stated Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“I welcome the completion of the text of the peace treaty and urge both sides to take the necessary steps to sign this document as soon as possible. Peace will bring numerous benefits to the region. It will create conditions for the realization of various trade initiatives and yield positive results both within the region and beyond. Simultaneously, this process can turn into an important communication hub connecting the East and the West,” FM Fajon emphasized.