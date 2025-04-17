Slovenian FM: We are keen on further collaborating with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Slovenia has been collaborating with Azerbaijan in the field of demining for many years,” said Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“We enjoy long-term cooperation in humanitarian demining and are willing to continue it. We also place particular importance on regional security matters,” FM Fajon added.