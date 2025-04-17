Slovenian Minister: There is great potential for enhancing trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“There is great potential for enhancing trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia,” said Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

She emphasized that while energy cooperation between the two countries is important, it is also crucial to develop relations in other sectors of the economy.

“We are eager to cooperate in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, as well as in the fields of science and tourism. Slovenian companies have already expressed their interest in these areas,” Tanja Fajon added.