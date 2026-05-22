Slovenian official: SEA Protocol is directly linked to 11 of the 17 SDGs

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Protocol is implemented within the framework of the UNECE Convention, recognizing that the environment has no borders. The international environmental system serves as a binding framework regulating the sustainability of programs, plans, and projects,” said Vesna Kolar Planinšič, Secretary at Slovenia’s Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy, during an event titled “Strategic Environmental Assessment as a Tool for Achieving Climate Targets in Urban Planning” held as part of WUF13.

She noted that numerous guidelines exist regarding public participation, notification procedures, practical implementation, best practices, and institutional capacity-building, all of which are of significant importance.

“Of course, the SEA Protocol within the UNECE framework is directly linked to 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this supporting instrument, we are working to achieve those 11 Sustainable Development Goals,” Vesna Kolar Planinšič added.