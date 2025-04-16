Slovenian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

A Slovenian parliamentary delegation, led by Bojan Čebela, Head of the Slovenia-Azerbaijan friendship group, visited the Alley of Honors on Wednesday to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state, and lay a wreath at his tomb.

The Slovenian parliamentarians also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her grave.

They also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves.