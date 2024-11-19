SOCAR Green and PowerChina sign Memorandum of Understanding as part of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between SOCAR Green and PowerChina to explore joint opportunities in developing renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

The strategic partnership aims to promote the growth of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan.

The memorandum outlines collaborative efforts in the construction of solar and wind power plants, the development of integrated smart energy systems, and the evaluation and investment in green hydrogen production projects.