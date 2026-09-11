SOCAR holds roundtable with young media representatives as part of Baku Climate Action Week

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

A roundtable with the participation of young media representatives was held at SOCAR’s initiative as part of the Baku Climate Action Week.

Speaking at the event, Aygun Huseynova, SOCAR Executive Director for Communications, noted that Azerbaijan, which actively contributes to shaping the global climate agenda, continues to put forward initiatives that support international cooperation, and that Baku Climate Action Week is an important platform in this regard.

Aygun Huseynova stated that SOCAR’s Energy Dialogue Platform initiative aims to foster an environment of open and continuous discussions among stakeholders. She also provided information on a series of information sessions held for media representatives this year within the framework of the initiative.

Nigar Arpadarai, Member of the Milli Majlis, COP29 Climate High-Level Champion and Project Lead of Baku Climate Action Week, noted that COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, delivered significant achievements on the global climate agenda and emphasized that Baku Climate Action Week was established as a continuous platform carrying forward the legacy of the conference.

She highlighted the indispensable role of media representatives in communicating to the public both the commitments made within the framework of COP29 and the Baku Climate Action Week process.

Leyla Hasanova, COP29 Youth Climate Champion, noted that young people’s interest in Baku Climate Action Week is growing year by year and stated that the event has become an important platform for promoting more active youth participation in the climate agenda, encouraging their innovative ideas and supporting their future development.

The roundtable then continued with discussions, followed by a question-and-answer session with media representatives.