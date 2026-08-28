SOCAR Polymer exports $154.4m worth of products in January–July 2026
Baku, August 28, AZERTAC
In January–July 2026, SOCAR Polymer LLC exported products worth $154.4 million, down 2.2 percent, or $3.5 million, from the same period last year, according to the August edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
In January–July 2025, SOCAR Polymer LLC’s export revenues amounted to $157.9 million.
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