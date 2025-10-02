SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

Astana, October 2, AZERTAC

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf presented the company’s strategic plans and long-term objectives during the opening session of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in Astana.

He noted that European partners of Azerbaijan had requested an increase in gas exports three years ago.

“In response, we upgraded our infrastructure and made large-scale investments. By ensuring financial stability and expanding the pipeline network, we have also worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe,” Rovshan Najaf emphasized.

The SOCAR President also highlighted that, together with its Turkish partners, the company has recently begun transporting gas to Syria.

“Today, Syria is in the process of restoring its statehood. Starting from August this year, we have begun transporting gas to Syria jointly with our Turkish partners,” he added.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent