SOCAR, Romanian Chimcomplex S.A. company explore prospects for cooperation in petrochemical industry

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Rovshan Najaf, SOCAR President, met with Stefan Vuza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Chimcomplex S.A. company.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of the existing relations between the companies, emphasizing the significance of the discussions held during the meetings.

The two shared insights into the activities and plans of the companies, and discussed the prospects for cooperation in the petrochemical sector.

The parties also had a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.