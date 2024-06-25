Zangilan, June 25, AZERTAC

The participants of the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs jointly organized in Zangilan by the State Agency for the Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum have adopted a “Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AZERTAC presents the appeal:

“We, the heads of the public associations that are participants of the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs, highly appreciate your consistent and purposeful activities in the interests of the Green World.

It is a logical result of your policy that Karabakh and East Zangezur have been liberated from occupation and are now being turned into a paradise. Also, these areas have been declared a green energy zone.

The fact that the international community has unanimously entrusted the hosting of COP29 to Azerbaijan is a clear manifestation of the great respect and sympathy for your green energy policy, which urges the world to solidarity.

As a country hosting COP29, Azerbaijan is working hard to provide global support to small island states that are at risk of becoming submerged by water due to climate change, which has also increased the attention of developing countries to our country.

In the last few months, a total of 367 NGOs and social activists from 71 countries expressed their strong support for Azerbaijan's fight efforts global climate change by making various joint statements in connection with COP29, and 62 of these countries are developing states.

As a member of the OPEC+ platform, Azerbaijan is setting an example to the world that countries rich in oil and gas should take the initiative in addressing the climate change agenda.

Under your leadership, huge projects on the green transition have already been launched. In the next six years, Azerbaijan’s solar and wind energy will amount to 5,000 megawatts (5 gigawatts), which will make it possible to export four gigawatts of green energy to Europe. The proven reserves of offshore wind energy are 157 gigawatts. This clearly demonstrates the green energy potential of Azerbaijan.

In the face of global warming, Azerbaijan is sending a wise message to the world that the disaster caused by global climate changes can be prevented only with global solidarity.

We, the representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, are by your side. We are together with you and we are proud of you.

The forum jointly organized by the State Agency for the Support of NGOs and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum in Zangilan is discussing environmental issues, with two out of three panels focused on this topic. Based on the discussions, we have reached a general conclusion that your new energy strategy based on green thinking will give Azerbaijan greater victories in the coming period!

As a victorious leader of a victorious nation, you have raised our country to a new stage of development.

We are witnessing tremendous construction and restoration work in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Unfortunately, during the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s territories were contaminated with more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded military ammunition. Now you are doing tremendous work for demining the area and protecting the environment.

We are absolutely confident that the day will come when you will declare Karabakh and East Zangezur a mine-free region.

By adopting the “Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World", we express our full support for your policy and wish you success in your tireless activities.”