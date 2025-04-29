“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum continues with panel discussions

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The Forum titled “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" continued its work Tuesday in Baku.

The Forum’s second day featured panel discussions themed “Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Right for Sovereign Futures”; “No more Double Standards: NGOs as Catalysts for Fair Development in the Global South”; “Bridging Borders: D-8 Collaboration for a Prosperous Future”.

The Forum brings together leaders of influential non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives from 116 countries, covering about 80 percent of the world's population.