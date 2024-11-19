Somalian participant: COP29 brought world nations together, providing a platform for global debate on climate change

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“COP29 brought the world nations together providing a platform for global debate on climate change. This is a very important event and commend Azerbaijan's high level of organization,” Abdirizak Adam Gedi, a Somalian participant of COP29, told AZERTAC.

Touching on the climate finance issues, he emphasized although many countries contribute to the issues of climate finance, major states that provide financial support do not fulfill their commitments. “The commitments made at COP28 to support less developed countries have not yet been fulfilled,” he added.