Sonata Coulter: U.S. very pleased to have signed Strategic Partnership Charter with Azerbaijan VIDEO

Washington, May 30, AZERTAC

“The United States is absolutely delighted to have signed a Strategic Partnership Charter with Azerbaijan,” Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, said in a statement to AZERTAC.

“Following the historic peace summit hosted by President Trump, we are working together to develop our relationship across a wide range of areas. We are eagerly looking forward to our inaugural Economic Dialogue next week. It will provide an opportunity to advance initiatives that are incredibly important for both countries and the business community. I believe we will see excellent results in the near future,” she added.

Malahat Najafova