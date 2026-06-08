South Africa's Ministry of Trade, Industry says UAE strategic partner for Africa

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

The UAE is a pivotal strategic partner for Africa, Lester Bouah, Chief Director for Investment Mobilisation at South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said, highlighting that Dubai's emergence as a global centre for trade and investment is opening new growth opportunities for South African businesses, according to WAM.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai-South Africa Business Forum held in Johannesburg, Bouah commended the trade mission organised by Dubai Chambers to South Africa, noting that it reflects the growing momentum in bilateral economic relations and the shared commitment to strengthening partnerships.

He stressed that the UAE is among South Africa's leading economic and investment partners, with bilateral relations continuing to expand in line with the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening long-term strategic cooperation.

Bouah said South Africa views the UAE as a key partner in promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation, not only at the bilateral level, but also as a global gateway linking Africa with international markets.

He added that economic relations between the two countries have strengthened in recent years through reciprocal visits by government officials and business leaders, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the economic partnership.

Bouah noted that trade and investment figures reflect the continued strengthening of economic relations between the two countries, with South Africa's exports to the UAE reaching approximately US$2.68 billion, reflecting expanding access to UAE markets and stronger bilateral trade flows.

He added that the UAE is among the leading international investors in South Africa, with Emirati investors launching 33 investment projects in the country valued at approximately $22.96 billion, creating more than 5,500 jobs. This, he said, reflects the confidence the Emirati business community places in the South African market.

Bouah said the department is seeking to attract further Emirati investments to South Africa, particularly in productive sectors that support economic growth and job creation. He highlighted promising opportunities for cooperation in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure development, logistics and advanced technology.

He noted that the relationship between the two countries extends beyond trade and investment to encompass strategic partnerships built on trust, mutual respect and shared interests, expressing hope that cooperation will expand to include additional sectors and economic opportunities in the coming years.