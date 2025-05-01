South Caucasus Pipeline spends $18 million in operating expenditure and $6 million in capital expenditure in Q1 2025

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

In the first quarter of 2025, the SCPC spent around $18 million in operating expenditure and $6 million in capital expenditure in total, according to bp Azerbaijan’s Q1 2025 results released on Thursday.

“The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

During the quarter, the daily average export throughput of the SCP was 60.8 million cubic metres of gas per day,” the company said.