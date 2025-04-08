South Korea sets June 3 as tentative date for snap presidential election

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

South Korea has set June 3 as a tentative date to hold a snap presidential election to pick former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor following his removal last week by the Constitutional Court, according to Anadolu Agency.

The date will be confirmed at a Cabinet meeting this week, the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported Monday, citing an unnamed senior government official.

Acting President Han Duck-soo plans to confirm the schedule during a Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday, according to the official.

"Given the significance of the matter and the issue of designating the election day as a temporary public day, the decision will be approved during a Cabinet meeting," the official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

By law, a presidential election must be held within 60 days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office last week over his botched martial law bid in December last year.

If the schedule is confirmed, candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

Election rules also require a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election.

The newly elected president will assume office immediately after the election results without a transition team.