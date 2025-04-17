South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

South Korea has tested a new radar technology that can detect drones located a few kilometers away, the state arms agency said Thursday, in a move expected to strengthen the military's reconnaissance capabilities, according to Yonhap.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said it successfully detected small drones located a few kilometers away using the artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology in an outdoor environment.

The ADD did not disclose details of the test, such as the exact distance and the size of the unmanned aircraft, citing military security.

South Korea has been seeking to develop the radar technology since 2022 in a bid to better respond to drone threats that cannot be identified using existing optical equipment.