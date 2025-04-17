South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
South Korea has tested a new radar technology that can detect drones located a few kilometers away, the state arms agency said Thursday, in a move expected to strengthen the military's reconnaissance capabilities, according to Yonhap.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said it successfully detected small drones located a few kilometers away using the artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology in an outdoor environment.
The ADD did not disclose details of the test, such as the exact distance and the size of the unmanned aircraft, citing military security.
South Korea has been seeking to develop the radar technology since 2022 in a bid to better respond to drone threats that cannot be identified using existing optical equipment.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 16.04.2025 [20:09]
President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament
- 16.04.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [19:33]
A strong solar storm heads to Earth
- 16.04.2025 [18:47]
To the Armitage family
- 16.04.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [18:03]
Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice
- 16.04.2025 [17:44]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [17:26]
® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations
- 16.04.2025 [17:21]
“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space
- 16.04.2025 [17:04]
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [16:49]
Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding
- 16.04.2025 [16:39]
Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum
- 16.04.2025 [16:22]
UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France
- 16.04.2025 [16:20]
Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe
- 16.04.2025 [15:18]
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova
- 16.04.2025 [15:13]
England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say
- 16.04.2025 [15:01]
German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients
- 16.04.2025 [14:50]
BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities
- 16.04.2025 [13:09]
The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time
- 16.04.2025 [11:57]
bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development
- 16.04.2025 [11:55]
Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry
- 16.04.2025 [11:31]
Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues
- 16.04.2025 [11:19]
Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku
- 16.04.2025 [10:53]
Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark
- 16.04.2025 [10:13]
Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili
- 15.04.2025 [22:50]
Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website
- 15.04.2025 [20:55]
Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University
- 15.04.2025 [20:51]