Spanish Secretary of State briefed on Azerbaijan's initiatives for lasting stability in the region

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with visiting Diego Martínez Belío, State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, in particular the importance of political dialogue and cooperation in the economic, energy, tourism, transport, humanitarian, and cultural fields, as well as regional issues.

Emphasizing that relations with Spain are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined the need to further strengthen the existing political dialogue between the two countries and enhance cooperation within international organizations. He emphasized the significance of the meetings between the leaders of the two countries held in Baku last November on the sidelines of COP29 and in Tirana this May.

The Azerbaijani FM described the first session of the Azerbaijan–Spain Strategic Economic Dialogue, held in Baku this March, as an important platform for bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed Azerbaijan–European Union partnership relations, energy security, green energy, and prospects for cooperation in transport and communications projects.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided an overview of the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the peace process, the outcomes of the historic Washington meeting, as well as Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and lasting stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed international and regional issues of mutual interest.