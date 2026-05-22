Spanish urbanist: Role of public spaces is key to quality of urban life

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The role of public spaces is key to the quality of urban life, Spanish urbanist Guardiola García said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, the presence of public and open spaces in a city is essential for all groups of the population — families, couples, and children — as such areas provide opportunities for rest, leisure, and social interaction.

He emphasized that the urban environment should not be fully privatized, and that it is important to maintain a balance between private territories and public spaces. In his view, the presence of green and open areas makes cities more comfortable and livable.

Guardiola García noted that accessible public spaces allow people to spend time freely, relax, and enjoy the urban environment, which directly improves the overall quality of life in cities.

Correspondent – Tamilla Mammadova